Indian President Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India has sent acongratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of India, as well ason my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to YourExcellency, the Government, and the friendly people of the Republicof Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day.

India and Azerbaijan share historical and cultural links. Ourmultifaceted bilateral cooperation has registered significantconsolidation in all spheres. I am confident that our engagementwill expand to cover new areas of cooperation, demonstrating mutualrespect for sensitivities and shared interests.

I avail myself of this opportunity to convey to Your Excellencymy sincere wishes for your good health and well-being, as well asfor the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the people ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highestconsideration.

Droupadi Murmu

President of the Republic of India"