Turbulence injures passengers, crew on Qatar Airways flight to Dublin

(MENAFN) During a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin, twelve individuals were injured due to turbulence encountered over Turkey. The incident, which occurred on flight QR017, involved six passengers and six crew members sustaining injuries while the Boeing 787 Dreamliner was on the way to its destination. Emergency services were dispatched upon the flight's arrival at Dublin Airport, which occurred as scheduled shortly before 1 PM local time on Sunday.



Reports from passengers disembarking the aircraft, as cited by an Irish broadcaster, indicated that the turbulence lasted for less than 20 seconds and happened during the onboard food and drinks service. Dublin Airport confirmed that eight passengers required hospitalization following the incident, while emphasizing that flight operations at the airport remained unaffected and continued as scheduled.



Qatar Airways, in response to the incident, assured that both passengers and crew members sustained minor injuries and were receiving medical attention. The airline's spokeswoman conveyed that an internal investigation had been initiated to ascertain the details surrounding the turbulence incident and ensure the safety and security of all individuals onboard.



Despite the disruption caused by the turbulence, the return flight to Doha (flight QR018) was slated to operate as normal, albeit with a delay. Qatar Airways reiterated its commitment to prioritizing the well-being of its passengers and crew, emphasizing that safety remains paramount in all flight operations.

MENAFN27052024000045015839ID1108260565