Texas Senior Groups Celebrate 31St Annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day, Wednesday, May 29

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wellcare is the exclusive Texas health plan sponsor for the event-designed to promote the importance of physical activity for older adults.

- Patricia HenzeHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of the 31st annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day ® on Wednesday, May 29, older adults in Texas will join more than 100,000 seniors participating in health and wellness events at more than 1,000 locations across the country.National Senior Health & Fitness Day aims to promote the importance of regular physical activity for seniors, and to showcase what local organizations are doing in their communities to help improve the health of older adults.Throughout Texas, National Senior Health & Fitness Day will be celebrated at senior centers, retirement communities, Ys and health clubs, park and recreation districts, hospitals and health systems, houses of worship and local aging organizations. Events at these locations, made possible in part through the support of the 2024 Texas state event sponsor, Wellcare, will include health fairs, fitness walks, exercise demonstrations, health screenings and presentations by health and fitness experts.“National Senior Health & Fitness Day is the nation's largest older adult health promotion event,” said Patricia Henze, executive director of the program.“We are pleased to be working in Texas with Wellcare and with more than 1,000 local organizations in other states to organize older adult health and wellness events throughout the United States on Wednesday, May 29.”For more information about National Senior Health & Fitness Day events in Texas on Wednesday, May 29, please e-mail info (at) fitnessday (dot) com.About Wellcare from CenteneCentene offers Medicare plans under the singular national brand Wellcare. We focus on simplifying the healthcare experience for our members and offer coverage that goes beyond Original Medicare to help our members live better, healthier lives.Like Original Medicare, we offer doctor and hospital coverage, plus extra benefits such as prescription drug coverage, dental, hearing, vision, fitness memberships and more. Wellcare offers Medicare Advantage plans in 37 states as well as standalone Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) to 6.4 million members across all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.CAbout National Senior Health & Fitness Day®National Senior Health & Fitness Day is the nation's largest older adult health and wellness event, always held the last Wednesday in May. Visit fitnessday for event details. The event is organized by the Mature Market Resource CenterTM (MMRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in senior markets. In addition to National Senior Health & Fitness Day other well-known MMRC programs include the 32-year-old National Mature Media Awards (seniorawards), and the 10-year-old New Product & Technology Awards (agingawards), together with professional publications and research services.Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. Y0020_WCM_133481E_M CMS Accepted 05222024NA4WCMDL33481E_0000 ©Wellcare 2024

