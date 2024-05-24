Japan Impose Sanctions For Supply Of Weapons To DPRK In Russian Federation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese government

has expanded the sanctions lists againstthe Russian Federation, once again accusing the Russian side ofsupplying weapons from the DPRK, Azernews reports.

According to the published document, one natural person and nine legal

entities from Russia, two legal

entities from Cyprus wereadded to the sanctions lists. In particular, Vladimir Mikheychik,CEO of the state-owned airline 224th Flight Detachment, fell underJapanese sanctions, suggesting the freezing of assets in case oftheir discovery.

The airline itself was also included in the sanctions listsalong with the Ashuluk military training ground and the RussianMilitary Transport Aviation Command. As part of the sanctionsagainst Russia, Japan has also imposed restrictions against theCypriot companies IBEX Shipping and Azia Shipping.

In a statement, the Japanese Foreign Ministry

once again accusedthe Russian Federation of purchasing weapons from the DPRK. Moscowhas repeatedly and categorically rejected accusations by Westerncountries of il legal

military-technical cooperation withPyongyang.