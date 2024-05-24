Palestine Welcomes ICJ Order To Halt Aggression On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 24 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Presidency welcomed on Friday the rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanding the Israeli occupation to cease its aggression on Palestinian people in Rafah City.

In a news statement, the presidency said this aggression poses a direct danger to Palestinian people and welcomed the ICJ's ruling asking for the opening of the Rafah border crossing to allow the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

The presidency also called on the international community to compel Israeli occupation to implement the rulings of the ICJ, respect and implement the resolutions of international legitimacy and international law as it considers itself a state above international law that cannot be held accountable due to the blind and biased American support.

It reiterated the need of compelling Israeli occupation to halt its aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

It referred that this key ruling of the ICJ is added to previous international decisions, which affirmed that the crimes and war crimes committed by Israeli occupation require an immediate international intervention to halt them immediately, according to the statement.

The presidency commended the positions of the countries that have supported Palestinians, stressing that this international consensus proves once again that the Israeli occupation stands isolated, along with its allies that provide it with support, protection and impunity, it concluded. (end)

