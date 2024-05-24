Riyadh Welcomes ICJ Decision Against Assault On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 24 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Israeli occupying forces to stop their aggression on the Palestinian city of Rafah "immediately".

In a press release, the Saudi Ministry

of Foreign Affairs said the ICJ order is based on the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide or the Genocide Convention.

It commended the decision as a positive step towards the moral and legal

rights of the Palestinian people, underlining that relevant international resolutions should include all Palestinian territories.

The ministry reiterated the kingdom's call on the international community to shoulder its due responsibilities for halting all forms of aggression against the Palestinian people.

Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top court, ordered the Israeli occupation regime to "immediately" halt its military assault on Rafah, and to withdraw its troops. (end)

kns









