OIC Commends ICJ Order On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 24 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday welcomed an International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision ordering Israeli occupying forces to stop their aggression on the Palestinian city of Rafah "immediately".

In a press release, the OIC said additional measures demanded by the ICJ include re-opening the Rafah Crossing Point and giving any fact-finding committee unrestrained access to the Gaza Strip.

It called on the international community to ensure the Israeli occupation's abidance by the ICJ order, to live up to its responsibilities by achieving justice and providing international protection to the Palestinian people, and to put an end to genocide in Gaza.

The Jeddah-based Muslim bloc, further, restated that it would pursue its political and legal

efforts to ensure a complete and comprehensive cessation of the Israeli occupation's lingering military aggression and all acts of genocide in occupied Palestinian territories.

Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top court, ordered the Israeli occupation regime to "immediately" halt its military assault on Rafah, and to withdraw its troops.

The fifteen judges at the ICJ ruled by thirteen votes to two that the Israeli occupation must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."

The Court considered that in conformity with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, the Israeli occupation must immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate. (end)

fn









MENAFN24052024000071011013ID1108255019