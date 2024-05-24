Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur Dresses Up In White Lacy Jumpsuit As She Debuts At The Film Festival

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her Cannes 2024 debut.

Following her success on television and in the film

industry, Avneet Kaur made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2024.



Late Thursday night, Avneet came to Instagram to share a video

from her first appearance at the famous event.

In the video

, Avneet Kaur showed off her curves in a stunning white gown and she chose glam makeup, black kohled eyes, and neutral lip colour.

The actress

was dressed in a floral-printed lace translucent white jumpsuit in which she looked beautiful.



The outfit's appeal was enhanced by a structural shape on one side of the shoulder, which came with a trial.

Along with her attire, Avneet wore translucent sparkling heels, enhanced by a gentle makeup application and a tied-up hairdo embellished with floral hair ornaments.

