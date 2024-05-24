Aadujeevitham OTT Release: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film 'The Goat Life' OUT This Weekend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), directed by Blessy, has done well at the boxoffice
and received positive reviews.
Benyamin's
2008 bestselling Malayalam novel
The Goat Life tells a terrifying tale. After a good boxoffice
, this film
is apparently ready for OTT streaming. Aadujeevitham will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26, sources said. Official reports on these reports are not yet available. Earlier rumours said the film
would broadcast on OTT platforms on May 10.
Unfortunately, the news was untrue.
In Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kerala migrant labourer Najeeb, a goat herder forced into servitude. The video
depicts his harrowing ordeal
Najeeb
worked on a remote Saudi farm. The Blessy-directed thriller premiered to good reviews, and Najeeb attended.
Also Read:
When Parineeti Chopra revealed how Ranveer Singh sat without pants
Though overwhelmed, he told Times Now he appreciated the
“tremendous”
representation.
Najeeb attended the film
in hopes
that Aadujeevitham would resonate despite his
personal
pain.
In an interview, he shared his emotional reaction, stating,
“I spent most of the scenes in tears, and at times, it was too painful to watch.
I've
received numerous messages
from people
saying
they've
booked their tickets and are eager to see the film
...
My infant grandson passed away last week.”
Najeeb said his family urged him to attend the event despite the situation.
Unless his family encouraged him, he
wouldn't
have considered it.
Najeeb ended the conversation by expressing he
simply
wants the film
to succeed and
be seen
by everyone.
Also Read:
Deepika Padukone is a sunflower in bright happy yellow gown [PICTURES]
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, Shobha Mohan, Hasan Zaman, and others feature in Aadujeevitham.
Prithviraj has played roles in many more film
s. He appeared in Metro Gauge 1904 and Kaaliyan. He last appeared in Vipin Das' Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. This film
received mixed reviews from reviewers and audiences. The audience thought the post-intermission narrative was boring.
MENAFN24052024007385015968ID1108254364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.