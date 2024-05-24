A Deep Dive Into The CAR T Cell Therapy Market Size 2024-2031 Industry Overview And Forecast Autolus Therapeutics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Car T Cell Therapy Market

CAR T cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.26 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.9 % during the forecast period 2022-2030

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Car T-cell therapy is an immunotherapy treatment that utilizes patient's own T cells to fight cancer. It involves genetically modifying a patient's own T cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. It holds potential to treat various cancers like lymphoma and leukemia.Market Dynamics:The car T cell therapy market is witnessing high growth owing to increasing prevalence of cancer globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer burden is projected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. This rising cancer incidence rate is propelling demand for advanced and effective treatment options like car T cell therapy. Additionally, ongoing clinical trials and favorable reimbursement policies in developed regions are also contributing to market growth. In 2020, FDA approved two CAR T-cell therapies named Yescarta and Kymriah to treat specific types of lymphoma and leukemia. Such approvals are expected to boost adoption during forecast period. Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players. Analysis of Car T Cell Therapy companies, key tactics followed by Leading Key Players:Bristol Myers Squibb CompanyAmgen Inc.Novartis AGGilead Sciences Inc.Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.Allogene TherapeuticsAthersys Inc.Orchard TherapeuticsJW Therapeutics Co., Ltd.,Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.Autolus TherapeuticsAPAC BiotechCORESTEM Inc.BioCardia Inc.JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.,Oxford BiomedicaCASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.Segment Details AnalysisBy Therapy Type: Stem Cells, T-cells, Dendritic Cells, NK-cellsBy Indication: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, OthersBy End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research InstitutesGrowing investment in CAR T cell therapy research and developmentThe CAR T cell therapy market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing investment made by various players in research and development activities. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are investing heavily to develop innovative CAR T cell therapies to treat various types of cancers. For instance, Novartis has invested millions of dollars in developing Kymriah, which was the first FDA approved CAR T cell therapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Similarly, Gilead Sciences acquired Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion to gain access to its pipeline of CAR T cell therapies including axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta). In addition, the National Cancer Institute has also increased its funding for CAR T cell therapy research from $57 million in 2016 to $149 million in 2018 indicating growing focus on this promising area. This rising R&D investment is encouraging development of newer and more effective CAR T cell therapies to treat both hematologic as well as solid tumors, thereby driving significant growth of the CAR T cell therapy market.Increasing demand for personalized therapy for cancer treatmentOne of the major factors restraining the growth of CAR T cell therapy market is its high cost of treatment. Currently, the cost of CAR T cell therapy ranges between $373,000 to $475,000 per treatment in the US. This exorbitant price makes CAR T cell therapy unaffordable for many cancer patients. The high cost is mainly due to complex manufacturing processes involved and limited number of approved therapies which restricts competition. Moreover, CAR T cell therapies also require considerable healthcare resources for administration and to manage potential toxicities which further adds to the overall treatment cost. Additionally, long-term efficacy and safety of CAR T cell therapies still remain uncertain which prevents widespread adoption. However, with time as more clinical evidences emerge and manufacturing processes become more optimized and standardized, the cost of CAR T cell therapies is expected to decrease to some extent thereby overcoming this restraint. Expanding applications of CAR T cell therapy presenting new revenue avenuesThe CAR T cell therapy market is expected to benefit tremendously from its expanding applications beyond hematologic cancers. Currently, majority of research is focused on developing CAR T cell therapies for blood cancers like leukemia and lymphomas where it has shown great promise. However, opportunities lie in effective application of CAR T cell therapy for the treatment of various solid tumors like lung cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, brain cancers etc. Significant progress is being made to engineer CAR T cells that can overcome obstacles to treating solid tumors effectively. Several biotech companies are involved in conducting clinical trials evaluating CAR T cell therapies for various solid tumors. As these trials progress and demonstrate positive results, it will present huge revenue opportunities for market players to commercialize CAR T cell therapies for more cancer types beyond hematologic indications.Increased focus on developing allogeneic CAR T cell therapiesA key trend being observed in the CAR T cell therapy market is the growing focus on developing allogeneic CAR T cell therapies. The conventional autologous CAR T cell manufacturing approach requires harvesting, modifying and infusing patient's own immune cells which makes the process complex and costly. In contrast, allogeneic CAR T cells are manufactured using healthy donor's T cells which can then be infused in multiple cancer patients eliminating the need for individualized production. This off-the-shelf approach has potential to make CAR T cell therapy more accessible and affordable. Several biotechs are conducting clinical trials of allogeneic CAR T cells which if successful, can disrupt the CAR T cell therapy landscape. Their successful development and commercial approval will provide uniform high quality product for widespread use. This shift towards allogeneic platform is expected to transform manufacturing operations, potentially reduce costs and simplify administration of CAR T cell therapy.The Study Objectives are:A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Car T Cell Therapy Market and their corresponding data.It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.Table of Contents:Market scenario 2024Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Driving Force Product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Car T Cell Therapy marketChapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Car T Cell Therapy Market.Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges & Opportunities of the Car T Cell TherapyChapter 4: Presenting the Car T Cell Therapy Market Factor Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entry, and Patent/Trademark Analysis.Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User, and Region/Country 2024 - 2031Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Car T Cell Therapy market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Market positioning & Company ProfileChapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by Manufacturers/Companies with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2024-2031)Chapters 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology, and Data SourceKey Questions Answered:What is the market size and CAGR of the Car T Cell Therapy Market during the forecast period?How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Car T Cell Therapy Market shares?What is the growing demand of the Market during the forecast period?Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Car T Cell Therapy Market?About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 