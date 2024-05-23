First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Zelim Kotsoev On Winning Gold Medal At World Championships In Abu Dhabi

( MENAFN - AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan MehribanAliyeva congratulated athlete Zelim Kotsoev on winning a gold medalat the World Championships held in the capital of the United ArabEmirates, Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports.

