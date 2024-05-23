J & K To Prioritize Eco-Tourism In New Master Plan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Ministry
of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has called for the formulation of a tourism
master plan for Jammu and Kashmir.
As per a fresh notification from the MoEFCC, the UT administration has been suggested to prepare a tourism
master plan consultation
with the Departments of Environment and Forests of the Union Territory.
“The Tourism Master Plan shall be prepared by the Department of Tourism, Union territory administration in consultation with the Departments of Environment and Forests of the Union Territory,” the notification reads.
It said the tourism
master plan shall form a component of the Zonal Master Plan.
The MoEFCC has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government
to come up with a Zonal Master Plan for eco-sensitive zone.
The notification said the tourism
master plan shall be drawn based on carrying capacity study of the eco-sensitive zone.
The MoEFCC
said a committee comprising of the Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests), Chairman, Pollution Control Committee, an expert each in ecology and environment and civil constructions from an institute of repute such as IIT, Jammu, and a representative from the Department of Environment and Forests, shall be constituted for suggesting the environmental safeguards or measures for new construction of hotels and resorts, which shall form a component of the Tourism Master Plan.
“The said committee shall put in place a risk assessment study on landslide, slope stability and seismicity and recommend environmental friendly and safe construction measures to be adopted,” it said.
It said establishment of new hotels and resorts shall be permitted only in pre-defined and designated areas for eco- tourism
facilities as per tourism
master plan.
“All new tourism
activities or expansion of existing tourism
activities within the eco-sensitive zone shall be in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Central Government and the eco- tourism
guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (as amended from time to time) with emphasis on eco tourism
, eco- education and eco-development,” the notification said.
It said until the zonal master plan is approved,
development for tourism
and expansion of existing tourism
activities shall be permitted by the regulatory authorities concerned based on the actual site specific scrutiny and recommendation of the monitoring committee.
