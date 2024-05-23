UAE: Inside The Bedouin Haven That Is Al Maha

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:59 PM

On the outskirts of the hustle and bustle of Dubai's urban landscape, tucked away in the serene desert dunes, lies a hidden gem that remains to be discovered by Dubai expats and tourists alike. Far removed from the Dubai skyscrapers and rush-hour traffic, Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, offers an escape into the depths of nature, one many won't know they needed.

The journey from Dubai to Al Maha

Following the recent UAE rain storms on April 16, navigating the terrain through Al-Ain may pose a challenge, with flooded underpass tunnels and unexpected detours. Yet, the hotel offers alternative routes to help their guests arrive safely and smoothly.

As travellers journey deeper into the desert, that elusive sense of escapism washes over and the disconnect from the frantic city life begins. After passing through Al Faqaa village's scenic landscapes, guests will arrive at the gates of Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, for a quick security check-in.

Because Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa is built within the borders of Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, travellers get to be greeted by the sporadic spotting of majestic gazelles crossing the roads just a few kilometres after the security check-in.

Entering a Bedouin haven

Upon arrival, the concierge welcomes guests inside the Bedouin-inspired lobby, one that holds traditional Gulf-themed interiors, setting the tone for a rich, soulful experience.

Before the 3pm check-in, guests can indulge in a delectable three-course lunch, inspired by Mediterranean and Arabian cuisines, overlooking scenic vistas - or you can check in and be 'buggied' through to your pre-booked suite of choice.

A serene sanctuary

Stepping into the suites, guests are transported to a world of bedouin vintage furnishings reminiscent of a bygone era. The spacious interiors, adorned with intricate details reflecting UAE's heritage, exude a sense of timeless charm.

Enter the luxury segment - each suite has an outdoor private pool overlooking the vast animal reserve, where they are greeted by panoramic desert vistas, casual passing camels, gazelles, and Arabian Orynx.

Here, amidst the vast expanse of desert vistas, guests come to be seamlessly immersed in a much-needed realm of calm and tranquillity.

Exploring the desert's delights

As the evening descends, guests can embark on dune drives to sit back and watch the mesmerising sunset, accompanied by a warm reception with refreshments upon arrival.

Against the backdrop of the desert's golden hues, guests mingle, capturing cherished moments with loved ones.

Later, sumptuous five-course dinners await guests at the resort's restaurant, illuminated by flickering fire torches reminiscent of medieval times.

Desert activities

Al Maha offers an array of activities to suit every preference, from falconry for the early risers, and archery, to horse riding and charming dune drives.

Yet, amidst the excitement, it is the moments of stillness and solitude that leave the deepest impression.

Here, in the embrace of nature's warmth, guests find themselves reconnecting with the essence of life itself.

