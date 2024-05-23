Amir Meets Former President Of Lebanon's Progressive Socialist Party

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at Lusail Palace on Thursday, May 23, 2024, His Excellency Walid Jumblatt, Former President of the Progressive Socialist Party of Lebanon, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting, the latest developments in Lebanon and developments in the situation in the region were reviewed, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.
MENAFN23052024000063011010ID1108248754
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.