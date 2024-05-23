Amir Meets Former President Of Lebanon's Progressive Socialist Party

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at Lusail Palace on Thursday, May 23, 2024, His Excellency Walid Jumblatt, Former President of the Progressive Socialist Party of Lebanon, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the latest developments in Lebanon and developments in the situation in the region were reviewed, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.



