Buddha Purnima 2024: Know Shubh Muhurat, History, Auspicious Rituals, Wishes, And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Buddha Purnima, a religious holiday observed by Buddhists worldwide, commemorates the birth of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. While the precise day of his birth is uncertain, it

is traditionally celebrated

on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Buddha Purnima occurs on Thursday,

May 23rd, 2024. Lumbini is a sacred pilgrimage site.

Born in 623 BC amid the tranquil grounds of Lumbini, Nepal, Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later known as Gautama Buddha, started on a spiritual journey that would have far-reaching consequences.

Lumbini, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a popular pilgrimage site for Buddhists, attracting travellers

worldwide.

The importance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima is a day set aside to concentrate on Buddhism's essential ideals of peace, compassion, and enlightenment. In areas of South and Southeast Asia, the festival overlaps with Vesak, a celebration commemorating Buddha's enlightenment and passage into Nirvana. This important event is an opportunity to share the message of peace and harmony. Consider making holiday cards or social media postings with emotional messages for your loved ones.



Buddha Purnima Timings:

Thursday,

May 23, 2024

Purnima Tithi Begins: 06:47 PM on

May 22, 2024

Purnima Tithi ends at 07:22 PM on

May 23, 2024.







Rituals for Buddha Purnima 2024



On this day, devotees go to Buddhist temples and monasteries to worship, chant texts, and contemplate.

Special rituals and discourses

are frequently performed

to commemorate

the

life and teachings

of Lord Buddha.

Devotees clean and embellish Budha statues with flowers, incense, and candles. In certain cultures, a ritual washing of the Buddha statue with water and fragrant liquids

is undertaken

to represent the purification of one's

own

mind and spirit.

Reading and singing from sacred Buddhist texts is another approach to

appreciate

the Buddha's teachings while

also

seeking inspiration for personal development.

Making offerings to the

destitute

or Brahmins is also

regarded

auspicious

and is

said to bring Lord Vishnu's grace.

Early morning, after a bath, presenting

arghya

to the Sun and sprinkling black sesame seeds into running water are suggested practices. The festival is around meditation and awareness. Devotees spend time in quiet thought, considering the Buddha's teachings and seeking to implement them into their daily lives.



Wishes for Buddha Purnima for friends and family



May this Buddha Purnima bring peace to your heart, harmony to your home, and true happiness to you and your family.

I wish you a blessed Buddha Purnima. May this day guide you

on a path towards

inner peace and lasting

happiness.

On this Buddha Purnima, embrace the teachings of Lord Buddha and overcome life's challenges with positivity.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, I wish you a joyous and peaceful day. May you overcome the challenges in your life and embrace peace and positivity.

Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family! On this annual festival, may Lord Buddha guide you

on the path

to enlightenment and eternal happiness.

I wish you the happiest Buddha Purnima. May Lord Buddha's divine grace always be with you and fill your life with joy. May the full moon day of Buddha Purnima bring harmony to your home, peace to your heart, and true happiness to you and all your family.