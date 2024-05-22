               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amit Shah Vs Yogi: The Battle For Modi's Legacy


5/22/2024 7:12:05 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In every sphere of life, rivalry is quite common. It has its pros and cons depending on the environment. The combative rivalry between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates has helped in building great products. But in the political arena, the rivalry can take ugly shapes. A political rivalry can turn negative or detrimental, especially in a situation where it's related to succession plans.

On 11th May, following his release on bail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing his supporters alleged that if the BJP regains power in 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be marginalized and Home Minister Amit Shah will assume the role of prime minister of India. Kejriwal claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would retire from active politics next year upon turning 75.

In his remarks, Arvind Kejriwal directly addressed the prime minister, stating,

In my article “Amit Shah: De-Facto Prime Minister of India,” written two years ago, I predicted that Modi would not contest the 2024 election for himself but, rather, would endorse his trusted lieutenant, Amit Shah.

Interestingly, although Modi has not announced his imminent retirement, other predictions in the article have come to fruition. As anticipated, Shivraj Chauhan, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, was removed from his position despite winning the state election. Currently, Amit Shah largely controls the party's activities including candidate selection and setting the party's agenda.

In response to Kejriwal's remarks, Amit Shah officially clarified that there is no stipulation in the BJP's constitution regarding retirement at the age of 75, and Modi will complete his term.

