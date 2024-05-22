Amit Shah Vs Yogi: The Battle For Modi's Legacy

However, it's intriguing that such a statement did not come from the Party president, JP Nadda, or from Modi himself, who holds the authority to comment on the matter. This indicates who has the final word in the party.



Notably, while Amit Shah is quite happily defending Modi, he remains silent on the question regarding Yogi. Typically, the BJP leaves no stone unturned in clarifying questions related to its organizational policies and agenda. Hence, the apparent rivalry between Yogi and Shah for Modi's legacy raises questions about the dynamics within the party.

Yogi, also known as Yogi Adityanath, serves as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, a state crucial in determining national elections with its 80 Parliamentary seats, the largest in India.

Despite having played a pivotal role in securing 62 out of 80 seats for the BJP in the 2019 elections, Yogi has faced marginalization from the central leadership – evident in his exclusion from the BJP Parliamentary board and the appointment of two deputy chief ministers to keep him in check.

Even routine decisions in his tenure, such as officer appointments in the Chief Minister's Office, were reportedly controlled directly by Modi, leading to speculation about a parallel government in UP run by Modi loyalists.

What has happened to some of Yogi's loyalists – such as Dhanyjay Singh have been denied tickets for general elections; others such as Shiv Pratap Shukla, appointments to his cabinet – can be seen as steps in a campaign by Modi-Shah to undermine him.

Despite his strong following and support from RSS, questions arise as to why a leader like Yogi is sidelined, unlike Other BJP leaders

Hemant Bishwash Sharma, JP Nadda, and Mohan Yadav who are closely associated with Shah.



Yogi is not likely to become anyone's yes man. He has a following of his own. So, certainly, Yogi is the stronger contender for Modi's legacy within the BJP.

Public opinion questions why Modi would opt for Amit Shah over Yogi as a successor. Kejriwal's accusations don't provide a reasonable explanation. What benefits does Modi gain from selecting Shah as his successor?



In Indian politics post-independence, the Congress party has ensured that the Nehru-Gandhi family remains the sole custodian of Centralized politics revolving around Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. The family remains the focal points for leadership and ideological continuity. This model has provided the Congress with a stable brand identity, fostering a sense of loyalty and consistency among its followers.

The BJP traditionally lacked a single dynastic family.

Adopting the Congress playbook will be a win-win deal for both Modi and Shah. Modi will be the tallest figure and the Shah family the sole custodian. This will not only act as a strategic maneuver to prevent any other leader within the BJP from overshadowing Modi's legacy. But also ensuring that the Modi legacy of Hindutva remains unchallenged.

In a twist, Modi's direct accusation s against Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani for supporting the rival Congress party also indicates their disapproval of the deal.