Sources: Sea Baby Struck Kinburn Spit From Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The SBU Sea Baby maritime drones, for which Ukrainians raised funds through the UNITED24 platform, are now equipped with Grad systems and have already struck at the occupiers from the sea.

This was reported to Ukrinform by law enforcement sources.

In particular, on the night of May 21, the Sea Baby of the Security Service of Ukraine together with the Ukrainian Navy effectively worked from the sea on the positions of the Russians on the Kinburn Spit.

According to the source, Sea Baby is now not just a drone, but a multifunctional platform that is constantly being improved. They are currently equipped with a multiple launch rocket system, and this technological solution is already showing powerful results. The source also promised new 'surprises' for the enemy.

As reported, on February 23, the United24 platform raised the required amount of UAH 297.5 million for Sea Baby drones for the SBU in a record two days.