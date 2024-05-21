Kuwait Pushes For Tangible Progress In Nuclear Security Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to UN Office at Vienna (UNOV) Talal Al-Fassam on Tuesday underscored the importance of ensuring nuclear security which is direct relation with the denuclearization effort.

Today's world witnesses accelerated and unprecedented developments that jeopardize the international peace and security, Ambassador Al-Fassam said in a speech to the closing session of the Ministerial Segment of the International Conference on Nuclear Security: Shaping the Future.

Over the past years, the emerging nuclear risks reached alarming levels in several parts of the world that require effective solutions, Kuwait representative pointed out.

He reiterated Kuwait call for full and effective implementation of the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material and the related amendment which are considered to be an important step towards countering counter the threat of nuclear terrorism and other malicious acts.

Recognizing the crucial importance of nuclear security, the State of Kuwait joined the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material and the amendment in 2016, and the International Convention on the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism in March 2024, Ambassador Al-Fassam recalled.

Since 2009, Kuwait has maintained cooperation with the IAEA and developed an integrated plan for nuclear security with all national agencies taking part.

The plan constitutes a framework for effective implementation of an approach to nuclear safety that addresses the national needs and priorities in the short and long terms, Ambassador Al-Fassam said, noting that Kuwait attaches great importance to this plan.

Concluding, he voiced hope that the conference will succeed in realizing its objectives for strengthening the nuclear security efforts to in the face of emerging risks.

The two-day ICONS, held at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, aims to strengthen nuclear security efforts to counter the threat of nuclear terrorism and other malicious acts. (end)

