Admin Prepared For LS Polls: DC Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 21 (IANS) Gurugram district administration is prepared for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha general elections to be held on May 25 in Haryana, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said on Tuesday.

While giving information regarding the preparations, Yadav said that voting is to be held at 1,333 booths on May 25 in the sixth phase in the district under the Gurugram Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency.

"All preparations for voting have been completed by the district administration. At least 7,000 polling staff have been deployed in Gurugram for voting. They have been given three levels of training related to the election process," Yadav said.

There are 19 quick response teams, 12 SSTs, 20 FSTs and 4,000 policemen have been deployed in the field to conduct the voting peacefully. Also, 85 sector officers and 85 sector police officers have also been given special training.

He said that the CCTV cameras will be installed at all 1333 booths in the district. Whose webcasting will be in the control room established at the district headquarters. At the same time, the services of NCC volunteers will also be taken for smooth voting at 500 booths in the district.

"Flag march will be conducted by police and administrative officials to ensure that no disruption occurs at 113 sensitive polling booths in the district. Along with this, 6 contingents of CAPF will be deployed. Two contingents of CAPF have arrived in Gurugram," he informed.

DC said that amidst the increasing heat in the district, on the day of voting, basic facilities including a voter waiting area, arrangement of tents for protection from dust, fans and coolers along with paramedical staff will also be present at all the polling stations.