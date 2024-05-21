Next Tasks Fulfilled At EFES - 2024 Multinational Exercise, Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The next tasks were fulfilled during the EFES-2024 multinationalexercise, held in Turkiye with the involvement of servicemen fromdifferent countries, Azernews reports.

According to the exercise's plan, servicemen from theparticipating countries performed practical shooting with the useof various calibre small arms.

Moreover, tasks such as conducting battle in human settlements,neutralising an imaginary enemy, providing first aid to woundedservicemen, and evacuating them were successfully accomplished.

The Azerbaijan Army's servicemen, along with other participants,successfully fulfilled the assigned tasks.

It should be noted that the international exercise, aimed atexchanging experience, organising joint activities of theservicemen of the participating countries, improving the skills ofstaff officers in making decisions on the map, as well as furtherincreasing their professionalism and training, will last until May30.