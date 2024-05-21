House Republicans draft sanctions bill against International Criminal Court

(MENAFN) House Republicans are reportedly crafting legislation to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) after its chief prosecutor sought the arrest of Israeli and Hamas leaders in connection with the Gaza conflict.



ICC prosecutor Karim Khan accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, and Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri of "war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Gaza and Israel.



House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, condemned the ICC's action as "disgraceful" and "lawless."



Johnson demanded that the Biden administration take action to prevent the ICC from assuming unprecedented power to issue arrest warrants against American political leaders, diplomats, and military personnel.



Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee from Texas, stated that a bill to sanction the ICC is in the works, based on a previous bill introduced by Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas.



Cotton and a group of senators reminded the ICC prosecutor of a 2002 law, nicknamed the "Hague Invasion Act," which allows the US to take "all means necessary and appropriate" to defend Americans or allies sought by the court.



While some Democratic members of Congress have advocated for a tough stance on the ICC, two members of the Progressive Caucus, Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan, argued that Congress should not dictate to an independent court.

