data-text="Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (?????) Opens One-Stop Dental Facility in Shenzhen to Cater to New Consumption Patterns of Hong Kong Residents" data-link=" Philip Fan J.P. (?????) Opens One-Stop Dental Facility in Shenzhen to Cater to New Consumption Patterns of Hong Kong Residents" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2024 - The lifting of pandemic travel restrictions has driven a surge of Hong Kongers visiting mainland China for consumption, with dental services becoming a popular spending category. The dental clinic opened in Shenzhen by Dr. Philip Fan, J.P. (?????), the former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and the founder of Beame (???), has seen tremendous popularity with Hong Kong customers, at one point serving nearly 1,000 per day.







Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (?????) aims to provide more Hong Kongers access to comprehensive, cost-effective dental care, while also leveraging the Shenzhen clinic to help address Hong Kong's dental services supply-demand imbalance.

Dr. Philip Fan (?????): Shenzhen Costs Allow Affordable Dental Care for Hong Kongers

Located near Lo Wu station, the 100,000 square feet Beame (???) clinic houses around 100 dentists providing professional services. Founder Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (?????) understands that Hong Kong consumers now prioritize quality and value over just lower prices when traveling to the mainland. Beame is purposefully designed with an upscale clubhouse ambiance, unlike typical dental clinics. Additionally, Beame delivers premium customer service, with attentive Cantonese-speaking staff creating a welcoming environment for patients.

Shenzhen's lower labor and rental costs enable Beame to charge just one-third the fees of local Hong Kong practitioners. Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (?????) believes Hong Kong patients can benefit from these cost advantages and reduced wait times.

Beame also offers complimentary CT scans to help patients understand their issues and receive tailored treatment quotes. Prices for services like cleanings, fillings, and root canals are more affordable, allowing Hong Kong customers to access comprehensive and value-for-money dental care.

Dr. Philip Fan (?????) Eases Hong Kongers' Concerns Over Mainland Dental Services

Beame (???) in Shenzhen offers dental services comparable to Hong Kong's Central clinics, but at more affordable prices for Hong Kongers. According to Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (?????), while some initially had reservations about mainland dental care, Beame has built a large customer base through positive word-of-mouth. Moving forward, the clinic will continue providing high-quality services at preferential prices, giving Hong Kongers better dental options and helping address supply-demand imbalances.

Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (?????) emphasized his goal is to provide excellent, affordable dental care for Hong Kongers. He plans to expand Beame's Shenzhen clinics to meet growing demand. Beame is also actively expanding overseas, aiming to become a leading international dental brand.

