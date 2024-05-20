(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel
(CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , focused on the exploration for nickel, cobalt and copper in north-central Saskatchewan, will be spotlighted at this month's Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference. The company announced that CEO Ian Fraser will be presenting live at the May 23 event; Fraser's presentation is slated to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET. Fraser will also be available for one-on-one meetings with throughout the event, which is hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences. An archived webcast or the presentation will also be made available after the event.
About Fathom Nickel Inc.
Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to satisfy the growing demand for a safe supply of North American nickel and associated industrial and precious metals. The company now has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: the
Albert Lake Project, a 90,000-plus hectare project that was host to the historic and past-producing Rottenstone deposit, and the 22,000-plus hectare
Gochager Lake Project, which is host to a historic, NI43-101 noncompliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3 million tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu2. For more information about the company, please visit
