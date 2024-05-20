Sharda University Promotes Quality Higher Education, Introduces UGC-Recognised Online Programs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sharda University, Noida, one of the country's leading institutions in higher education with almost three decades of inspirational legacy, continues to spearhead innovation in the online learning space by introducing several online programs during a press conference at Le Meridien, New Delhi. With the recent approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to introduce its online degree programs, Sharda University opens new avenues for aspiring learners and working professionals where they easily strike a balance between career and academic life while realising their dreams to scale newer heights.



As per Regulation 22 of the UGC, online degree programs by a recognised university are equivalent to programs available under the conventional on-campus mode. Hereby, Sharda University is determined to provide higher education to aspirants through both offline and online modes. Besides, the online curriculum at Sharda Online is meticulously designed to impart a comprehensive learning experience, incorporating various experiential learning opportunities. Through live weekend online classes, recorded video lectures, self-learning material, assignments, discussion forums, and industry-driven projects, students will equip themselves with the skills and knowledge imperative to excel in their chosen fields. Moreover, the state-of-the-art Learning Management System (LMS) will help enhance interaction between students and faculty, ensuring a near face-to-face learning experience.



Shri P K Gupta, the Chancellor of Sharda University expressed his views, stating, "We believe that every student deserves a fair chance to access quality education and build a successful career. Our online programs aim to break down barriers to higher education by giving students the flexibility to learn from the comfort of their homes without compromising on the quality of education they receiveâ€.



Furthermore, Sharda Online is dedicated to offering online degree programs equivalent to those provided by their on-campus counterparts. The University offers many programs, including post-graduate programs such as MBA, M.Com, and MCA and under-graduate cou in BBA, BCA, and BA (Hons.). Recognizing every student's aspiration to access quality education, the university has embraced technological advancements and recent reforms in higher education by the UGC. This move ensures that students can pursue their academic goals from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need to relocate or incur additional expenses.



Sharda University is committed to preparing students to tackle real-world business challenges with the same understanding as established corporations. Accredited with an NAAC A+ grade, Sharda University is renowned for its commitment to excellence in education.



"Our online programs transcend mere knowledge acquisition, empowering students to apply learning effectively in real-world scenarios. Through the integration of technology, global exposure, project management, critical reasoning, and business communication skills, we equip students for success in today's dynamic business landscape," Shri Y K Gupta, the Pro Chancellor of Sharda University, added.



While emphasizing a holistic approach to learning, Prof Dr. Sibaram Khara the Vice-Chancellor of Sharda University stated, â€œWith Sharda Online's programs, students not only learn but also prepare to make a significant impact on the global stage. By building a culture of innovation, critical thinking, and adaptability, the university aims to shape the leaders of tomorrow and drive positive change in society.â€

