Avery Dennison's Cleanflaketm Technology Hits New Milestone

The AsiaStar Award winner promotes plastic circularity and aids in waste reduction with its new label repositioning functionality. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has achieved a significant milestone with their groundbreaking sustainable solution, CleanFlakeTM setting a new industry standard in packaging sustainability. CleanFlakeTM adhesive technology has transformed plastic packaging recycling and gained acknowledgement from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for improving PET by cleanly removing labels during recycling and enabling HDPE mono-material recycling without interference.









The new and improved CleanFlakeTM now includes a repositioning feature, allowing manual removal of labels from PET substrates within an 8-hour window, which proves particularly useful in cases of misaligned labels in the automated labeling process. This functionality helps prevent wastage of both the bottle and its contents, not only minimizing waste, but also encouraging effective utilization of resources.



The latest CleanFlakeTM has also been recognized for meeting or exceeding the voluntary requirements for APR Design® for Recyclability. The solution was evaluated using the most stringent, industry accepted criteria that encompass a wide range of design features affecting plastics recycling.



CleanFlakeTM is available with facestocks and liners that contain recycled materials or are made using less resources, providing a fully sustainable label construction, showcasing the company's commitment to driving sustainability practices forward while maintaining high performance standards.



CleanFlakeTM seamlessly integrates with the current value chain, requiring no additional investment to transition from traditional labels.



Learn more at averydennison.









