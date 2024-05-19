Red Sea International Film Festival, Vanity Fair Celebrate Women In Cinema At Cannes

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Against the stunning backdrop of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) and Vanity Fair Europe recently co-hosted a glittering“Women in Cinema” gala, shining a spotlight on six extraordinary women who are transforming the global film landscape.

The gala, held in conjunction with the 77th Cannes Film Festival, is part of the Red Sea Film Foundation's ongoing efforts to celebrate emerging female voices in film, both in front of and behind the camera, showcasing their contributions to shaping cinema and inspiring new talent in Saudi Arabia, Africa, Asia, and the Arab world.







This year's honorees included:



Salma Abu Deif, an Egyptian actress and model who both produced and starred in“A Nose and Three Eyes,” which screened at the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival.

Kiara Advani, a Bollywood star who has appeared in seven global blockbusters, including the critically acclaimed“Shershaah.”

Adhwa Fahad, a Saudi Arabian actress known for her roles in“The Tambour of Retribution” and“Within Sand.”

Sarocha Chankimha (AKA Freen), a Thai actress, model, and singer who gained international recognition for her role in“Secret Crush” on“You and Gap: The Series.”

Ramata Toulaye-Sy, a French-Senegalese film director and screenwriter whose debut feature,“Banel & Adama,” was selected for the official competition at Cannes in 2023. Aseel Omran, a Saudi actress and singer known for her roles in television series and collaborations with international artists like Enrique Iglesias and Jason Derulo.







The gala drew a star-studded crowd, with luminaries such as Uma Thurman, Richard Gere, Yousra, Asmae El Moudir, Nathalie Emmanuel, Vincent Cassel, James Franco, Lucy Hale, Ikram Abdi, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Carla Bruni, Alexa Chung, Rossy de Palma, Amy Jackson, Lucas Bravo, Naomi Campbell, and Michelle Rodriguez gracing the event.







The“Women in Cinema” gala is part of the Red Sea Film Foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering emerging female voices in film. Through various initiatives and programs, the foundation is dedicated to fostering a new generation of talented storytellers from Saudi Arabia, Africa, Asia, and the Arab world.

The RSIFF is set to continue its celebration of cinematic excellence during its fourth edition, scheduled for December 5-14, 2024, in the historic Al Balad district of Jeddah.




