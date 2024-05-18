2 Youth Drown In River Tawi In Jammu, Rescue Operation Launched

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar Two youth drowned in river Tawi last evening in Manwal area of Jammu district even as the search operation is underway to trace the bodies, officials said on Saturday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that two youth identified as Avikash Thakur (23), son of Ranjeet Singh and Rajinder Singh (19), son of Jugal Singh-both residents of Kishenpur Manwal drowned in the river Tawi last evening around 7 pm.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that they were taking bath in the river, which was evident as their clothes were found on the banks of the water body.
“Immediately after the incident, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police and a search operation was launched, which is still underway.”
The official said that police and a team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) are on job, but the bodies are yet to be traced. Read Also Two Persons Die In Drowning Incident In J&K's Rajouri 8-Year-Old Boy Drowns To Death In Water Tank In J&K's Udhampur
