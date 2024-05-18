Third Wave Automation Launches Fleet Management Solution For Warehouse Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Third Wave Automation launches fleet management solution for warehouse robots

Third Wave Automation , provider of autonomous high-reach forklifts powered by Shared Autonomy, has announced the commercial availability of its Armada Fleet Management System (FMS), the central interface for the company's Shared Autonomy Platform.

Third Wave Automation is the first company to offer proactive collision avoidance and tools to minimize the time it takes to address delays that could impact pallet movement and throughput.

The Armada FMS enables a single operator to safely and effectively manage multiple TWA Reach and TWA Extended Reach forklifts simultaneously.

Operators can execute and monitor workflows, and configure warehouse zones dynamically, all while integrating seamlessly with other warehouse management systems.

Third Wave Automation's Shared Autonomy Platform streamlines warehouse operations, dramatically increasing worker efficiency and safety.

Arshan Poursohi, Third Wave Automation's co-founder and CEO, says:“Third Wave Automation is driving smarter automation in the warehouse with its AI-powered Shared Autonomy Platform.

“However, this would not be possible without an intelligent fleet management system that provides a powerful connection between remote operators and the autonomous forklifts on the warehouse floor.

“Our Armada FMS is fundamental to achieving our customers' performance goals, providing a single interface through which remote operators can monitor the forklift fleet performance on the warehouse floor.”

Warehouse operators are facing significant challenges with labor, while demand for their services grows. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, warehouse operators have seen labor costs increase by about 80 percent in the last five years, while staff turnover averages about 30 percent monthly.

These staffing challenges hamper operators' ability to manage workloads and maintain a safe environment.

Third Wave Automation directly addresses these issues with its Shared Autonomy Platform, comprising the TWA Reach line of forklifts – which operate in four modes: fully autonomous, remote assist, remote operation and traditional manual operation – using Armada FMS.

As the forklifts are deployed, Armada FMS enables warehouse supervisors and operators to benefit from:

Streamlined workflows through Shared Autonomy – Robotic high-reach forklifts can be operated in various modes, supported by Third Wave Automation's Shared Autonomy Platform.

The platform adeptly handles new and unique workflows and various racking configurations to quickly address any challenges the forklifts encounter, says the company.

Third Wave Automation Shared Autonomy solutions are being used by a range of companies, from smaller regional warehouse operators like Holman Logistics to global logistics company C.H. Robinson Worldwide.