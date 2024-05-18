Poddster launches a new state-of-the-art studio at Players House, The Palm

(MENAFN- The PR Company) • The new studio opened in April at Players House, Andaz Dubai The Palm Hotel

• Ideal for large events and live podcasts in front of an audience with a sports bar setting

• Part of the VIP Red Room experience, which also gives podcasters access to great food and drink



Poddster – a pioneering network of video podcast production studios and Dubai’s first podcasting community - has launched a new location at Players House sports bar. The new state-of-the-art studio offers podcasters a unique platform to record anything from intimate shows to significant events, including live podcasts with audiences.



This partnership with an F&B brand sees Poddster and Players House seamlessly share their innovative visions with a bespoke offering. The Poddster studio will be part of the Players House Red Room, a VIP suite of services already home to a music studio and barbershop. In return, podcasters will get access to the world-class bar and kitchen services at Players House to create a 360° approach that provides a podcasting experience like no other.



Poddster Co-founder and CEO Vuk Zlatarov says, “This marks another major milestone in our expansion plans and provides an amazing community-building platform. Partnering with Players House was an obvious choice as we share the same values. We now have somewhere to call a second home, unite hundreds of community members to create content, meet, grow, and have fun together, while enjoying the lively ambience of Players House.”



Saif Rubie, Founder of Players House, adds, “Our industries are different, but our goals are the same: to innovate and disrupt the market. Players House is already a fantastic venue to watch sports, dine, record music and receive grooming services. With Poddster on board, we boost our unique services, bringing more opportunities for customers, and look forward to seeing the partnership flourish.”



The partnership with Players House follows Poddster’s recent deal with leading fitness chain GymNation in Motor City, where a purpose-built studio allows podcasters - members and non-members—to record health and fitness content in familiar surroundings.



It also comes shortly after Poddster’s first international studio launch in Singapore as the homegrown UAE brand continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the podcast industry and democratise access to the increasingly popular medium.





