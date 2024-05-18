French Railway Workers Plan Mass Strike

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Employees of the French National Railway Company (SNCF) intendto hold a mass strike on May 21.

As Azernews reports, citing TASS that "Sud-Rail", one of thetrade unions that took the action initiative, released informationabout this.

"At the initiative of "Sud-Rail" in the National Railway Companyof France, the "mobilization" in the territory of Ile-de-France onMay 21 will be very strong, that's for sure. The next day,negotiations are planned with the management of SNCF, who will haveto meet our demands", - the statement said. "General LaborConfederation" (CGT) and "Union of National Autonomous TradeUnions" (UNSA) have also announced that they have joined theupcoming strike.

According to "Les Echos" newspaper, SNCF offers to pay 50 eurosper day to employees who will work during internationalcompetitions, and 200-500 euros to those who are forced to postponetheir holidays. Sud-Rail, for its part, is demanding a daily bonusof 100 euros, as well as a one-time payment of 1,000 euros to allSNCF employees and a monthly salary increase of 400 euros.