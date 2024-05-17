CENTCOM: Aid Trucks Moving Ashore Via Temporary Pier In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 17 (KUNA) -- The first aid trucks carrying humanitarian assistance started moving ashore via the recently launched temporary pier into the Gaza Strip, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

"Today at approximately 9 a.m. (Gaza time), trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via a temporary pier in Gaza. No U.S. troops went ashore in Gaza," it said in an X release.

It underlined that this is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature, and will involve aid commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organizations.

The CENTCOM announced Thursday the fulfilment of installing the pieces of a temporary pier that will be used to transport humanitarian aid into Gaza from the Mediterranean Sea. (end)

