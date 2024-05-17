Pantheerankavu Domestic Violence: Accused Rahul Flees To Germany; Interpol Issues Blue Corner Notice

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: The investigation team has confirmed that Rahul P Gopal, the accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, has fled to Germany. Rahul's friend Rajesh disclosed this information to the police. Rajesh, who was present at the house during the incident, will be questioned by the police on Friday (May 17). Authorities are examining WhatsApp chats, including those involving Rajesh, and will also question Rahul's relatives.



Meanwhile, Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Rahul who is accused of brutally assaulting and attempting to kill his newly-wed wife in Pantheerankavu of Kozhikode district. A senior police officer in Kozhikode city confirmed that the Blue Corner notice was issued on Thursday.



"A request was sent to Interpol through the Ministry of External Affairs for its issuance," the officer said.

A Blue Corner notice, utilized by Interpol, serves to gather supplementary information from member countries regarding an individual's identity, whereabouts, or involvement in criminal activities.

Following a lookout circular issued by the police against Rahul P. Gopal, allegations against him surfaced on Tuesday. The woman and her family accused him of brutally assaulting and attempting to kill her allegedly after an argument over dowry, merely a week after their wedding on May 5.

Both the Kerala Women's Commission (KWC) and the State Human Rights Commission are actively investigating the issue and have requested reports from the police. The KWC has criticized the police for allegedly not initially taking the woman's complaint seriously.

Domestic violence against the woman surfaced when her family visited Rahul's residence as part of post-wedding ceremonies on Sunday. Upon noticing bruises on her body, they questioned her, prompting her to disclose that Rahul had brutally assaulted her and attempted to strangle her with a mobile charger cable. She further revealed that Rahul had frequently beaten her, suspecting infidelity. Subsequently, her family accompanied her to the police station to file a complaint against Rahul. Additionally, the woman declared her intention to terminate her week-long marriage and returned her 'Thali' to Rahul.

