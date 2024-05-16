Media City Qatar, QU Sign Mou To Offer Media Education Programmes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar (MCQ) and Qatar University (QU) have joined forces by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Qatar Economic Forum on yesterday to offer comprehensive media education programmes to current students and recent graduates of QU.

This collaboration aims to nurture future media professionals in Qatar, in alignment with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on building an education-based media society.

The collaboration offers a variety of hands-on learning experiences, including shadowing and internship programs with MCQ's licensees and partners. These programs, available both in Doha and internationally, are designed to provide QU students and recent graduates with real-world exposure in multiple media disciplines.

The initiative encompasses a broad spectrum of media fields such as journalism, editorial work, broadcasting, media production, and other related areas, aiming to equip students with the essential skills needed in today's dynamic media environment.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating:“Through this MoU with Qatar University, we are setting a robust platform for aspiring media professionals. Our goal is to integrate practical learning opportunities with academic education to cultivate a skilled workforce that will drive the future of Qatar's media industry. This initiative not only supports our national vision but also strengthens our position as a leading media hub in the region.”

Dr. Omar Al Ansari, President of Qatar University commented on the collaboration, said:“We sign this agreement with Media City marking our commitment towards the Qatar National Vision 2030, moving forward towards a path where knowledge empowers and innovation thrives. Through our collaborative programme, we will nurture the next generation of leaders in journalism, broadcasting, and media production, equipping them with not only theoretical knowledge but also invaluable practical experience. This partnership exemplifies our shared dedication to a future where education and media converge to further opportunity and progress for our future media leaders.”