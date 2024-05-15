Kazan Marathon Sees Participation Double To 30,000 Runners

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 10th Ak Bars Bank Kazan Marathon drew approximately 30,000 participants from 14 countries, double the number from 2023.

The event, which included the Russian Marathon Championship, was watched by 15,000 spectators and had TV BRICS as its international media partner.

The marathon,

a member of the BRICS Marathon League,

saw runners compete in various distances,

including 3

kilometres,

10 kilometres,

a half marathon (21.1 km),

and a full marathon (42.2 km).



Aleksey Reunkov and Luiza Dmitrieva won the full marathon with times of 2:14:19 and 2:31:15

respectively,

while

Rinas Akhmadeev and Anna Vikulova took the top spots in the half marathon with times of 1:04:35 and 1:09:54.

The BRICS Marathon League,

a project that unites the largest marathons in BRICS countries,

aims to expand its reach to include Brazil,

India,

China,

South Africa,

and other BRICS nations

in the near future.