Government Plans To Invest Over Chf16bn In Swiss Rail Network

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The federal government intends to invest CHF16.4 billion ($18.1 billion) in railway infrastructure between 2025 and 2028, CHF2 billion more than for the current period.

This content was published on May 15, 2024 - 15:45 2 minutes RTS

The larger financial envelope will go towards compensating for rising prices but also to provide more resources to the railways, the government said a press statement on Wednesday. The additional resources will be used in particular to implement projects to promote accessibility for people with disabilities.

+ Swiss Federal Railways returns to profit for first time since Covid

More broadly, the package will give railways the necessary means to renovate their aging infrastructure. They will be able to maintain the quality of the rail network, modernise it if necessary and adapt it to the current state of technology, the government said.

As well as finances, the government expects the railways to guarantee better safety on the rail network and the performance of the infrastructure.

+ Swiss Federal Railways negotiates with neighbours to cut train delays

The Federal Council notes that overall Switzerland's rail infrastructure is in fairly good condition but with heavy traffic. Federal expenditure for operations and the maintenance is financed by the federal railway infrastructure fund.

+ How to behave on a Swiss train

For the 2025-2028 period, the government has also requested a credit of CHF185 million for investment contributions in private sorting and trans-shipment facilities.

The Federal Council intends to continue to encourage rail freight and the transfer of transalpine transport of goods. Financing is ensured via a tax on mineral oils used as fuels and by other allocated resources.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Switzerland to introduce flight passenger database

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Switzerland plans to introduce a flight passenger database to collect and process personal data in a bid to combat terrorism and serious crime.

Read more: Switzerland to introduce flight passenger database More Swiss to vote on pension reform and biodiversity in September

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Swiss citizens will vote on occupational pension schemes and a biodiversity initiative on September 22, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

Read more: Swiss to vote on pension reform and biodiversity in September More Ukraine peace talks: 50 countries have confirmed participation

This content was published on May 15, 2024 To date, 50 countries out 160 invited delegations have confirmed they will attend the Ukraine peace conference, held in central Switzerland in mid-June, according to Swiss public radio, RTS.

Read more: Ukraine peace talks: 50 countries have confirmed participation More Swiss court convicts Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Switzerland's top criminal court has convicted a former interior minister of the Gambia for crimes against humanity.

Read more: Swiss court convicts Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity More Body of missing Canadian skier found in Zermatt

This content was published on May 15, 2024 The body of a Canadian man who had been missing since the deadly avalanche that hit Zermatt on April 1 has been found.

Read more: Body of missing Canadian skier found in Zermatt More Federer-backed On boosts forecast after sneaker demand rises

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Swiss footwear company On Holding AG posted strong first-quarter revenue, boosted by demand for its running shoes and new line of training apparel.

Read more: Federer-backed On boosts forecast after sneaker demand rises More Michael Schumacher's watches fetch CHF4 million at Swiss auction

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Watches belonging to Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher sold for around CHF4 million ($4.41 million) at auction house Christie's in Geneva on Tuesday.

Read more: Michael Schumacher's watches fetch CHF4 million at Swiss auction More Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian students protesting in Bern

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Police moved in early on Wednesday to remove some 30 pro-Palestinian student protesters from a Bern university building.

Read more: Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian students protesting in Bern More Macron will attend Swiss summit on Ukraine, says Zelensky

This content was published on May 14, 2024 French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the peace conference on Ukraine at the Swiss Bürgenstock resort next month, according to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more: Macron will attend Swiss summit on Ukraine, says Zelensky More Top politician tells 'corrupt' Eurovision to stay away from Bern

This content was published on May 14, 2024 A social media post by the president of Bern's cantonal government critical of the Eurovision Song Contest has created waves and will be discussed in the cantonal parliament.

Read more: Top politician tells 'corrupt' Eurovision to stay away from Bern

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .