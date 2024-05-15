Agrarian Reforms Boost Agricultural Development In Azerbaijan, Says Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov highlighted theimpact of agrarian reforms on strengthening agriculturaldevelopment during the opening ceremony of the AzerbaijanInternational Agricultural Exhibition Caspian Agro and the 29thAzerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition InterFoodAzerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Mammadov emphasised the state's significant support measures,including providing farmers with access to agricultural tools andexpanding the scope of agricultural insurance.

He also noted that President Ilham Aliyev declared 2024 as theGreen World Solidarity Year, aligning with Azerbaijan's hosting ofthe 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

“2024 was declared by President Ilham Aliyev as Green WorldSolidarity Year so this year special attention at the exhibition ispaid to the demonstration of modern agricultural production toolsbased on the principles of environmental protection, green energy,efficient use of resources, and organic production,” heemphasised.

In line with this initiative, the exhibition focuses onshowcasing modern agricultural production tools that prioritiseenvironmental protection, green energy, efficient resourceutilisation, and organic production.