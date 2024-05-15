Hungary possibly to veto new Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) According to Politico, Hungary is reportedly considering vetoing the latest proposal for European Union sanctions against Moscow, particularly aimed at Russia's gas sector. The proposed sanctions, which would mark the 14th set of restrictions, would represent a significant departure for the bloc as it targets Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time.



The European Commission's proposal, unveiled last week, aims to restrict the re-export of Russian LNG within European Union countries, but stops short of imposing a complete ban on imports of the supercooled gas from Russia. However, Politico suggests that Hungary has raised "significant reservations" about the plan, particularly concerning its potential impact on energy costs within Europe.



During initial diplomatic discussions, Hungary's top envoy reportedly cautioned that Budapest would oppose any measures that could lead to higher energy expenses across the European Union. The Hungarian official emphasized the need to carefully analyze the proposed sanctions package, indicating a reluctance to support measures that might negatively affect the European Union gas market.



Meanwhile, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain have requested further technical details regarding the proposed sanctions, indicating a divided stance within the bloc. This move towards targeting LNG represents a notable shift in European Union strategy, as Brussels has previously refrained from imposing sanctions on gas supplies.



The context of the European Union 's energy relationship with Russia adds complexity to the debate. While the European Union has reduced its reliance on Russian pipeline gas since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, Russia remains a significant supplier. Last year, Russia accounted for approximately 15 percent of the total European Union gas imports, combining both pipeline gas and LNG, underscoring the importance of the issue for member states' energy security.

