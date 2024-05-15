Education Ministry Honours 84 Students In Early Education Competitions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education honoured 84 students who won early education competitions during the closing ceremony held by the Ministry's Early Education Department for the early education competitions for the second year in a row.

The event was attended by Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs, and several Ministry officials, school principals, parents, students, and teachers. The event was held at the Ministry's building at its permanent headquarters in Al Qutaifiya.

In her speech at the opening ceremony, Dhabya Al Khulaifi, Director of the Early Education Department, stressed the role of the Department's competitions in developing students' skills, creative thinking, and mathematical logic. She also stressed their contribution to planning for the comprehensive development of all educational, scientific, and behavioural aspects.

She reviewed the competitions along with their objectives. These included the“Verbal Fluency” competition for kindergarten students, followed by the“Arabic Eloquence” competition under the slogan“A Good Start, We Read Fluently,” focusing on developing fluency skills and proficiency in our ancient Arabic language. Then, there was the“Dhikr Memorization” competition with the slogan“My Remembrance Preserves Me,” aimed at nurturing the students' behavioral and ethical aspects. Additionally, she reviewed the“Mental Math” and English Language competitions under the slogan“Super Reader.”