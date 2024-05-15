Transport Minister Meets With Uzbekistan Counterpart

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Ilhom Makhkamov Rustamovich, via videoconferencing, yesterday. The two ministers discussed bilateral cooperation relations in the areas of transportation, transportation services, and civil aviation, and ways to enhance them.

