Transport Minister Meets With Uzbekistan Counterpart


5/15/2024 2:34:22 AM

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Ilhom Makhkamov Rustamovich, via videoconferencing, yesterday. The two ministers discussed bilateral cooperation relations in the areas of transportation, transportation services, and civil aviation, and ways to enhance them.

