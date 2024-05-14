Ksrelief Distributes 500 Caravans To Syrian Refugees In Zaatari Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, May 14 (Petra) -- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Tuesday 500 prefabricated mobile homes "caravans" to Syrian refugees inside Zaatari camp, northern Jordan, to replace the old and unusable caravans and to contain the increase in the number of newlyweds in Zaatari camp.Mafraq Governor Salman Najada, who oversaw the distribution, said that the distribution of caravans aims to alleviate the housing burdens experienced by refugees inside Zaatari camp, noting that the distribution process, supported by KSrelief, included Syrian refugee families who met the conditions.Najada said that Jordan has borne great burdens as a result of the Syrian refugees, which affected all sectors, calling on the international community to support Jordan to enable it to deal with the repercussions of the refugees crisis, especially after the significant decline of support.He added that Zaatari camp is the largest incubator in Jordan to receive Syrian refugees since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011 and contains between 80-90 thousand refugees, noting that the presence of large numbers of refugees inside and outside the camp in Mafraq governorate puts pressure on some sectors such as water, health and education, which calls for providing appropriate international support to Jordan.For his part, Director of KSrelief branch in Jordan, Nayef bin Saleh Al-Shammari, said that in addition to the project to secure mobile homes in Zaatari camp, a number of caravans were secured today for Syrian refugee families, noting that this project comes within a package of quality projects in the food security, shelter, rehabilitation, and health sectors funded by KSrelief to support and assist Jordan in bearing the consequences of the Syrian refugee crisis.