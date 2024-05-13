Esha Gupta HOT Photos: When Actress Talked About Freezing Her Eggs, Marrying Boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Esha Gupta once discussed her relationship with her long-term partner, Manuel Campos Guallar, and her experience freezing eggs in 2017. She also revealed her plans for getting married to her long-time boyfriend.

Esha Gupta was named Miss India International in 2007. Following this, she made her acting debut in the 2012 film Jannat 2, for which she received a Filmfare Award nomination. Esha appeared in several additional films, including Raaz 3, Rustom, Baadshaaho, and Commando 2. Esha is in a long-term relationship with her lover, Manuel Campos Guallar, who works in a real estate firm.

Esha Gupta said in an interview with Bombay Times that she travels between Spain, Delhi, and Mumbai to spend time with her loved ones while

also

working on her career. She discussed how her Spanish entrepreneur lover, Manuel Campos Guallar, assisted her in advancing her profession and establishing a business.

She said,“I'm glad that I

have,

Manuel (Campos Guallar, Spanish-entrepreneur boyfriend) in my life. He's helped me set up a business (a restaurant in Spain). Coming from

the service

background, you don't think of business; you think of being self-made, but not

really

business. I always thought I'd

be doing a job

under someone and be in a law firm. It's easier, it's more reliable. But he's helped me secure my life. I often

joke,

that now you can't even leave me. You have to marry me."

Esha, a 37-year-old actress, was then probed about her intentions to marry Manuel.

The diva said

that

they had been in a stable relationship for the past five years and

that they

wanted

to marry shortly.

However, she stated that she

is presently focused

on her health. During the same chat, Esha said

that she

has always wanted to have babies and cannot imagine life without children and dogs.



Furthermore, Esha discussed freezing her eggs in 2017 and recalled a childhood episode in which she had a doll whom she referred to as her child.

The actress went on to say that her partner is likewise very open-minded, and

they've

previously discussed their desire to have children through IVF, surrogacy, or adoption.

She said this

is why she is not worried about getting married or having children. Thus, they will

take the

jump whenever they believe the timing is perfect.



She said,

“When we get married, it will be either IVF or surrogacy – depending on when we get married and what my body is going through. Manuel

is prepared

and

luckily,

he's

one of those open-minded men.

So,

I'm

not stressed when we get married.

Jab bhi hoga, baccha ho jaayega. I keep telling

Manuel,

I want the baby to have his eyes and my skin colour.

I

just

want to marry him because of

kids.

And

he's

like,

'But what if

it's

the other way around?'

I reply,

'Then we will have to keep reproducing."

However, Esha also discussed the procedure of freezing her eggs, mentioning how anybody who goes through it

gains

weight due to the hormones.

For the uninitiated,

Esha's

aunt, who has

undergone

the procedure herself, advised her to store her eggs while she was healthy.



When discussing the procedure of freezing eggs, she said,

“I did the freezing at that time when

in

India

it was

really expensive.

But I was certain that when it comes to health – anything. These (the eggs) are my kids.

I'd

rather freeze them when

I'm

healthy.

If I

wasn't

an actor, I would have already had three kids by now

for sure,

I've

always wanted kids, so I think I would have had three."

She added, "You end up gaining weight because of the hormones. Our body is changing. You

become

moody, but it makes you happy somewhat because

it's

exciting.

It's

truly exciting

when

you're

doing it because

you're

like,

'Dude, you know what? Tomorrow

they

are

gonna

be my kids'."