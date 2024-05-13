Sharpeagle Launches Safe Zone Corner Guard For Blind Corner Safety

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE: SharpEagle Technology, a leader in innovative safety solutions for industrial operations, is excited to announce the launch of the Safe Zone Corner Guard, a groundbreaking device designed to prevent collisions and enhance safety in blind corners within industrial environments.



The Safe Zone Corner Guard is equipped with advanced motion-sensing technology that triggers visual and audio warnings when movement is detected from both directions, making it an essential tool for areas with limited visibility. Its unique audio warning system features a distinct pitch that cuts through ambient noise, ensuring clear and effective alerts. Users can customize the audio settings, adjusting the volume or turning it off as needed, while the synchronized light flash enhances the warning signals.



Our new Safe Zone Corner Guard is a testament to SharpEagle's commitment to providing cutting-edge safety technology that meets the real-world needs of industrial workplaces at SharpEagle Technology. With this device, we aim to significantly reduce the risk of accidents in blind corners, thereby enhancing the overall safety of workers and machinery.



Key Features of the Safe Zone Corner Guard:



Workplace Safety Enhancement: Through use of advanced motion sensors and warning lights, the device ensures comprehensive safety coverage in blind corners.

Optimal Sensor and Warning Light Placement: Strategically designed to detect any movement within 20-25 feet (6-8 meters) in every direction, providing timely alerts before potential collisions.

Low Battery Indication: Equipped with a low battery indicator that ensures the device is always operational, minimizing downtime and maintenance needs.

Secure and Stable Mounting: Engineered for easy, secure mounting that remains stable under industrial conditions, ensuring consistent performance.

Plug-and-Play Functionality: Designed for ease of installation with minimal setup required, making it an ideal solution for fast-paced industrial environments.

Long-Lasting Battery Power: The device operates on a battery that lasts for multiple years, offering an enduring safety solution without frequent replacements.



The device's easy snap-on installation makes it a practical addition to any industrial setting looking to improve safety protocols without extensive modifications.



The Safe Zone Corner Guard is now available for industries looking to enhance their safety measures. It is especially suitable for warehouses, manufacturing plants, and any facilities that involve the use of heavy machinery.



About SharpEagle Technology



SharpEagle Technology specializes in safety solutions for the industrial sector, focusing on innovative technologies that prevent accidents and enhance operational efficiency. With a range of products designed to address specific industrial safety challenges, SharpEagle is dedicated to helping businesses protect their most valuable assets - their employees.



