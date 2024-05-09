Voltas & Voltas Beko Unveil Special Consumer Offers For The Summer Of 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 9th May, 2024: Voltas Limited, the undisputed market leader for Room Air Conditioners in India, is geared up to offer ultimate comfort in the summer season by unveiling their Summer Offer. The offers will contain an exciting array of irresistible deals on select Voltas and Voltas Beko products. As a trusted brand known for innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Voltas is thrilled to announce these exclusive summer offers to help seamless home upgradation and enhance the spirit of summer. These exclusive offers are valid from 1st April to 30th June 2024 across all Voltas authorized dealers in India.



As the summer season peaks, customers look forward to upgrading their cooling appliances to create a comfortable environment at home and offices. With the Summer Offer from Voltas, customers can now avail up to instant cashback on a wide range of Air Conditioners, Air Coolers, Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and other products of Voltas and Voltas Beko. The company is also offering an attractive zero down payment options, making it easier than ever for customers to upgrade their homes with top-of-the-line appliances. With a fixed EMI of just Rs. 1,088 per month, customers can enjoy the convenience and comfort of Voltas products without compromising on their budget. For customers looking for a more flexible payment option, Voltas has introduced long-term EMIs for up to 18 months. The customers can get an instant cashback offer of up to 17.5% on select credit and debit cards across Voltas and Voltas Beko products as well. This would enable customers to spread out their payments and enjoy the benefits of using Voltas appliances.



The extended warranty of up to 5 years on exchange on select products is an add-on offer that can be availed by the consumers. This assures the customer that they can rely on the durability and reliability of Voltas appliances for years to come. Additionally, the Summer Offer includes a lifetime warranty on the inverter compressor, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of quality and performance.



Commenting on the Summer Offer, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited said, â€œWe have a uptick in consumer demand this season and expect a continued growth for the rest of the season. To meet this growing demand of the consumers, Voltas is happy to launch its Summer Offer which ensures cost savings while offering intelligent solutions suited for the consumers. With our products, we seek to offer comfort and convenience to our customers by providing a wide variety of cashbacks and financing options at all our authorized outlets.â€



The Summer Offer is available with all authorized Voltas partners nationwide. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest store to take advantage of these exciting offers before the offer ends.





About Voltas Limited:



Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. It has also recently launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.





About Voltas Beko:



Voltbek Home Appliances Private Limited (Voltas Beko) is an equal partnership joint venture between India's leading Air Conditioner Company, Voltas Limited, and one of Europe's largest household appliances manufacturer, Arcelik. The brand â€ ̃Voltas Bekoâ€TM was launched in September 2018. Their portfolio of products includes Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves/Ovens and Dishwashers. The brand offers its consumers state-of-the-art innovative products and leverages Voltas' brand & distribution strength and ArÃ§elik's global expertise in product development. Voltas Beko has been consistently increasing its footprint in the Indian home appliances segment and has currently over 7000 consumer touchpoints.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Tanima Das

Email :...