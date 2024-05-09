Automated Test Equipment Market To Cross USD 10.6 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Demand In Consumer Electronics

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Automated Test Equipment Market Size to reach USD 10.6 Billion by 2031, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.62% over the 2024-2031 period, the value of market Was USD 7.35 Billion In 2023, According to the SNS Insider Report.

Growing Demand and Market Opportunities

The Growing of consumer electronics sector is a significant growth driver for the Automated Test Equipment Market. Manufacturers are increasingly Dependent on ATE to ensure the quality and functionality of complex devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables. the role of ATE in streamlining production processes, leading to a remarkable reduction in manufacturing time. This translates to significant cost savings for electronics manufacturers. the advancements in the semiconductor industry. Governments worldwide are actively supporting the development of domestic semiconductor fabs. This, integrates with the growing complexity of semiconductor devices, necessitates the utilization of ATE for efficient and high-throughput testing. ATE implementation in semiconductor manufacturing enhances performance, operational speed, and ultimately reduces the cost of semiconductor devices.

Download Free Sample Report of Automated Test Equipment Market @

Top Companies Featured in Automated Test Equipment Market Report:



Advantest Corporation.

Cal-Bay Systems Inc

Marvin Instruments Corp.

Roos Instruments Inc.

Shinbashi Inc.

Cobham Plc

Agilent Technologies Inc

Teradyne Inc

Danaher Corporation

LTX-Credence

National Instruments Corp.

Chroma ATE Inc Astronics Test Systems

Recent Developments in the Automated Test Equipment Market

– January 2023 : Roos Instruments unveiled the RI8607 50 GHz Test Set, expanding the capabilities of Cassini's vector measurement system. This instrument finds application in diverse areas, including automotive radar and cellular backhaul.

– October 2022 : Chroma ATE Inc. launched the next-generation Chroma 3650-S2 high-performance power IC test platform. This ATE caters to testing battery, power management ICs (PMICs), and power conversion.

– May 2022 : Advantest Corporation introduced a compact test station for the V93000 Platform, enabling a 4x capacity increase within IC engineering labs. This equipment facilitates functional and structural testing of digital devices in engineering environments.

Automated Test Equipment Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY PRODUCT



Memory ATE

Flash Memory ATE

SRAM ATE

Digital ATE

Discrete ATE

DRAM ATE

Mixed Signal ATE

Non-Memory ATE Others

The non-memory ATE segment dominates the market, capturing a significant share of the global revenue in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the recent advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, autonomous vehicles, and the defense and aerospace sectors. Manufacturers are prioritizing faster time-to-market alongside superior product quality and cost-effective testing solutions. The non-memory ATE segment caters to these needs effectively. Further segmentation within the product category includes non-memory, memory, discrete, and other ATE solutions. The growing complexity of semiconductor chip manufacturing necessitates substantial investments in testing time and cost. To optimize these factors, semiconductor companies are increasingly outsourcing testing procedures and relying on non-memory ATE equipment instead of in-house development.

BY INDUSTRY



Semiconductor Fabrication

Automotive & Transportation

IT & Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Life Science Others

The IT & telecommunications ATE segment emerged as the leader in 2023. The rising adoption of ATE in semiconductor assembly and manufacturing is anticipated to propel the demand for this segment. The IT & telecommunication vertical is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing production, complexity, and performance levels of semiconductor devices employed in electronic products, alongside advancements in semiconductor device technology. the intense competition within the semiconductor industry has compelled manufacturers to leverage capital equipment across multiple devices. The expanding application of ATE in the semiconductor assembly.

BY TYPE



Integrated Circuit (IC) Testing

Hard Disk Drive Testing

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing Modules

BY COMPONENTS



Industrial PCs

Mass Interconnects

Handlers/Probers Others

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Advantages of Automated Test Equipment

Traditional manual testing relies on human operators to meticulously execute each test step. ATE leverages automation tools and software to streamline the process. This includes automated test case execution, data entry, result comparison, and detailed report generation. ATE significantly accelerates the testing of semiconductor devices such as Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), leading to faster production cycles and reduced overall costs.

The current trend in the semiconductor industry involves designing intricate devices for diverse applications. This necessitates improved test system throughput alongside reduced maintenance expenses. ATE systems address these challenges by boosting throughput and reliability. hardware handshaking, a scanning method employed in ATE, facilitates direct communication between instruments and switches, bypassing software intervention. This minimizes wasted time between measurements, maximizing overall throughput. ATE contributes to a system's longevity, fostering long-term success for manufacturers.

Impact of Global Disruptions

– The Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns creates challenges to the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market.

– The war has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the availability of critical raw materials and components needed for ATE manufacturing. Sanctions imposed on Russia have also restricted access to certain technologies, further complicating the sourcing process. the war has result to increase a global energy crisis, Result to increse fuel and transportation costs. These factors can potentially inflate the production costs of ATE, impacting its overall affordability.

– During economic downturns, manufacturers tend to prioritize core operations and tighten budgets. This can result to a decrease in investments in non-essential equipment such as ATE, especially for companies with limited resources. The economic slowdowns result to reduced consumer spending, potentially impacting the demand for consumer electronics and subsequently, the need for ATE in their production.

Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region is projected to maintain its dominance in the ATE market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is due to the APAC region is home to major semiconductor manufacturers such as TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix. These companies require sophisticated ATE solutions to ensure the quality and performance of their products. Governments in countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea are actively promoting the development of their domestic semiconductor industries. This includes providing financial incentives and Increasing research and development activities. These initiatives will Drive the demand for advanced ATE solutions. The region's growing technological advancements in the ATE market. Companies in Asia Pacific are actively developing innovative ATE solutions such as adaptive testing and faster mixed-signal testers to cater to the evolving needs of the electronics industry.

North America is significant market for ATE, driven by the growing demand for this equipment in the aerospace and defence sectors. the long-term growth prospects of the region might be slightly impacted by the ongoing geopolitical tensions and potential economic slowdowns.

Key Takeaways for the Automated Test Equipment Market Study



The ATE market is expected to experience steady growth driven by the increasing demand for high-quality electronics and the need for efficient manufacturing processes.

Short-term challenges like the Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns might cause temporary disruptions in the market.

The long-term outlook remains positive, with Asia Pacific expected to remain the dominant region due to its robust semiconductor industry and government support. This report provides valuable insights into the key drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities in the ATE market, enabling stakeholders to make informed business decisions.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Automated Test Equipment Market Segmentation, By Product

9. Automated Test Equipment Market Segmentation, By Type

10. Automated Test Equipment Market Segmentation, By Component

11. Automated Test Equipment Market Segmentation, By Industry

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)