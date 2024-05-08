Israeli Airstrike On Southern Lebanon Kills 2 People

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, May 8 (Petra) -- Two Lebanese were martyred in an airstrike carried out by Israeli warplanes on Wednesday evening in the town of Al Adeisseh in southern Lebanon.A Lebanese security source told Petra's correspondent in Beirut that the airstrike targeted an inhabited house, which was completely destroyed, and that there was also a search with machine guns from a settlement overlooking the Lebanese border town of Kafr Kila.The source pointed out that the airstrikes targeting the villages and towns of southern Lebanon Wednesday amounted to twenty, including ten airstrikes on the forests extending from the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab to the outskirts of Ramia town."