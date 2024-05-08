Boeing gets probed over fake plane records

(MENAFN) The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced the commencement of a comprehensive probe into aerospace giant Boeing, prompted by concerns over potential lapses in mandatory inspections and allegations of falsified records at one of its manufacturing facilities. The inquiry was instigated following Boeing's own disclosure to the FAA regarding what it described as "misconduct" at its South Carolina factory, with particular focus on the troubled 787 Dreamliner program, as reported by various media outlets.



In a statement issued by the FAA, it was revealed that Boeing voluntarily reported in April the possibility of incomplete inspections related to bonding and grounding verification at the juncture where the wings connect to the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner aircraft. As a result, Boeing is currently conducting re-inspections of all 787 airplanes still in the production pipeline, in addition to developing a comprehensive plan to address concerns with aircraft already in service.



Despite the revelation, no aircraft have been withdrawn from service thus far. However, Boeing has implemented supplementary checks at its final assembly plant in North Charleston, resulting in delays to aircraft deliveries. The company's shares experienced a 1.5% decline late on Monday following the disclosure of the investigation, signaling investor unease over the potential ramifications.



In response to media inquiries, Boeing released an internal email penned by Scott Stocker, the head of the 787 program, which shed light on the origin of the investigation. According to Stocker, a worker at the South Carolina factory raised concerns regarding an "irregularity" observed during wing-to-body joint tests, prompting immediate action and reporting to higher management.



As the investigation unfolds, both Boeing and regulatory authorities face mounting scrutiny over the integrity of aircraft manufacturing processes and the enforcement of safety protocols. The outcome of the probe will likely have far-reaching implications for Boeing's reputation, industry oversight, and the broader aviation sector's commitment to ensuring passenger safety and compliance with regulatory standards.

