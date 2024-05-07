Biomednewsbreaks Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (SIGY) Announces Publication Of Article On Emerging Candidate Sigyn Therapy(TM)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCQB: SIGY) , a development-stage medical technology company, today announced that it has published

an

article

entitled:“Sigyn Therapy(TM), an Emerging Candidate to Address Endotoxemia, Sepsis and Drug-Resistant Viral & Bacterial Infections.”“When we designed Sigyn Therapy, we envisioned a medical device that could overcome the limitations of previous blood purification technologies to treat life-threatening conditions that are beyond the reach of drugs. Along with the efforts of our dedicated team, contributions from science advisors, collaborators and shareholders have helped to advance our vision toward reality,” said Jim Joyce, co-founder and CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics.“Consider that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we progressed Sigyn Therapy from concept through initial product development and then completed a series of five invitro study programs that validated the ability of Sigyn Therapy to extract twelve relevant therapeutic targets from human blood plasma. Subsequently, we completed first-in-mammal studies at the University of Michigan and then leveraged dialysis industry relationships to establish the treatment protocol, clinical site locations, and principal investigators for first-in-human studies of Sigyn Therapy.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Sigyn Therapeutics Inc.

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage, medical-technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company's therapeutic candidates are each designed to overcome a clearly defined limitation in healthcare. These include the ImmunePrep(TM) platform, ChemoPrep(TM), ChemoPure(TM) and Sigyn Therapy(TM). ImmunePrep is a development-stage commercialization platform to enhance and extend the performance of immunotherapeutic antibodies, which account for nine of the top 15 best-selling cancer treatment drugs. ChemoPrep is designed to optimize the delivery of chemotherapy, the most commonly administered drug to treat cancer, while ChemoPure extracts off-target chemotherapy from the bloodstream to reduce patient toxicity. Sigyn Therapy is a novel blood purification technology being advanced to treat pathogen-associated conditions that are not addressed with drug therapies. In vitro studies have demonstrated the ability of Sigyn Therapy to reduce the circulating prevalence of 12 pathogen and inflammatory-disease targets from human blood plasma. Based on these outcomes, candidate treatment indications include drug-resistant viral and bacterial infections, endotoxemia and sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths in the United States. First-in-human feasibility studies of Sigyn Therapy plan to enroll end-stage renal disease (“ESRD”) patients with endotoxemia and concurrent inflammation, which are highly prevalent and associated with increased mortality in the ESRD population. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SIGY are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN