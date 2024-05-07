Baku Hosts 4Th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue is beingheld in Baku on the topic "Consultations with interested parties onthe 4th Voluntary National Report of Azerbaijan, expansion ofwomen's economic rights and opportunities and progress on the 5thSDG", Azernews reports.

At the event, state officials, the Ministry of Economy, theMinistry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection ofthe Population, the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministryof Health, the State Statistics Committee and the Central Bank, UNagencies, international financial institutions, the scientificcommunity and brain representatives of the centers, representativesof the private sector participate.

The 4th Voluntary National Report of Azerbaijan will be reviewedwithin the framework of the event.

Also, the SDG Dialogue Series will stimulate knowledge, presentinternational best practices and promote Azerbaijan's 2030 Agendafor Sustainable Development for key stakeholders, including theGovernment, the UN, the private sector, civil society,international financial institutions and development partners. Itaims to fulfill the function of a platform for creating conditionsfor innovative solutions for practical support to the Government ofAzerbaijan and the National Coordinating Council for SustainableDevelopment in the implementation of national priorities within theframework of the Strategy.

Each SDG Dialogue focuses on a specific topic selected inconsultation with the National Coordinating Council for SustainableDevelopment. A Policy Review is prepared after each dialogue. It isan analytical paper containing a brief analysis of the context,examples of international best practices, as well as a section onpractical policy recommendations on the topic.

Since the first SDG Dialogue was held in November 2022, 3 SDGDialogues have been held. The first SDG Dialogue was dedicated to"Green transformation in Azerbaijan", the second to "Towards 2030:socio-economic inclusion in Azerbaijan", and the third to "Resultsof the 2023 Global SDG Summit and the role of supreme auditinstitutions in the implementation of SDGs".

It should be noted that the UN and its partners are workingtowards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan a result of this partnership, Azerbaijan prioritized 17 SDGs, 88targets and 119 indicators covering economic, social andenvironmental aspects of sustainable development. By submitting twoVoluntary National Reports (VNRs) in 2017 and 2019, Azerbaijan wasthe first country in the CIS to submit two VNRs until 2019.