IPL 2024: 'Truly Remarkable; Versatile Player', Finch Hails Jadeja, Narine For Allrounders' Clinical Performances 

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch was all praise for Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Sunil Narine for the scintillating show for their respective teams in the IPL 2024.

With the business end of the IPL 2024 being here, the double-header on Sunday saw major implications for teams trying to break into the top-four in hopes of securing a position in the playoffs.

The reigning champions, CSK, showcased their experience in a must-win game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at HPCA Stadium. The Super Kings rode to victory on the back of Jadeja's incredible performance.

"Ravindra Jadeja is such a versatile player, which makes him so effective. With the ball, he would have loved more wickets. He's been economical, going at under eight per over throughout the tournament. Leading with three wickets today, he showed he is an absolute class player. Three wickets for just 20 runs when the Punjab Kings were chasing a total of 170 odd runs is just superb. It just shows why he's one of the best players in the world," said Finch on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Jadeja was excellent with both bat and ball as it was his 43 runs off 26 balls that lifted CSK to a defendable total of 167. He then went on to take three massive wickets in the likes of PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh, captain Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma as Punjab were bundled out for 137 runs.

Moreover, Sunday was the perfect opportunity for LSG to move past CSK and reach the third spot on the points table, but the table-topping KKR certainly did share the same agenda as they went on to put on an impressive all-round performance to secure a massive 98-run victory at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Narine was once again the main in-form player for the Knight Riders as he went on to put on a show with his 81 off 39, giving his team another blistering start alongside English opener Phil Salt, who scored 32 runs off 14 deliveries as KKR posted a huge 235/6.

The West Indian was not in the top ten in the race for the orange cap but ended the night in third place behind CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and RCB's Virat Kohli.

“It's truly remarkable, isn't it? I mean, seeing Sunil Narine stride out to open the batting. Before this season, you're thinking, if we can just keep him quiet for a couple of balls, he'll try and do something and play a big shot. But this season, he's not only getting off to explosive starts but also batting smartly and seizing control of the innings. He's leveraging all his experience, displaying impeccable footwork, both forward and backward, and showcasing his versatility across the ground. It's quite extraordinary to witness him among the top five in both the orange and purple caps," said the former Aussie captain.

KKR then went on to restrict LSG in a great bowling display as they bundled out the hosts for 137 in just 16.1 overs. Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana led the team with three wickets each to their name.

Andre Russell contributed with the ball too as the 36-year-old took two wickets, including the all-important wicket of Marcus Stoinis.