Oman To Showcase Its Tourism Vision At ATM In Dubai

Dubai

:

A broad mix of exhibitors highlighting the growing appeal of Oman to a diverse international audience will be showcased at the Arabian Travel Market, beginning today in Dubai, according to Nadege Noblet, Exhibition Manager at Arabian Travel Market.

Speaking to media, she said Oman is expanding its tourism to cater to all segments, including the mid-market, which is something the industry is focusing on as the exhibition's theme.

“Recent figures from the Oman Airports Management Company for both Muscat and Salalah airports recorded an 18 per cent rise in passenger numbers through the capital's gateway in 2015, surpassing the 10 million passenger mark for the first time in its operational history, while Salalah Airport also saw a rise in traffic by 22 per cent to reach more than one million passengers,” Noblet added.

Exhibitors from the Sultanate participating at ATM 2016 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 25-28 include the Ministry of Tourism, 1000 Nights Camp, Al Bustan Palace, Al Nahda Resort and Spa Dunes, Alila Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort and Al Baleed Resort Salalah, Bahwan Tours, Elite Travel and Tourism, Hormuz Grand Hotel, Ibis Hotel Muscat, IHG - Crowne Plaza Duqm, Crowne Plaza Salalah, Crowne Plaza Sohar, Intercontinental Muscat IHG, Kempinski Hotel Muscat, Khasab Travels, Mezoon Travel, Oman Convention Bureau, Oman Convention Center, Oman Hotels and Tourism SAOG, Radisson Blu Hotel Muscat, Ramada Muscat Hotel, Royal Opera House Muscat, Salalah Marriot Resort, Shanfari Hotels and Resorts, Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort, Sheraton Oman Hotel, Sifawy Boutique Hotel, Six Senses Zighy Bay Resort and Spa, Smart Travel and Tourism, The Chedi Muscat, Tour Oman – Travel Point, Zahara Travel and Oman Air.

Noblet noted that Oman's Tourism Strategy for 2015 to 2040 plans an investment of $35 billion, and she said the country is working to increase its global appeal with new initiatives, such as the launch of an e-visa system by Royal Oman Police.

“The Sultanate has also been a destination on several travel hotlists, and was ranked at 20th spot on the New York Times list of the 52 places to visit in 2015, as well as gaining kudos from popular travel site Skift, which last year named it as the number one spot in the region, saying the country“packs a lot within a small package”.

It is, therefore, no surprise that Omani exhibitors are keen to showcase their wares to the 26,000 expected visitors,” she added.

This year, ATM 2016 will welcome over 400 main stand holders and over 2,800 exhibiting companies.

“Exhibitors will represent over 80 countries, while pre-registered visitors will represent over 150 countries. The main objective for the majority of exhibitors and visitors at ATM is to conduct business with people they would not usually have the opportunity to meet. Bringing together industry professionals from every region and sector, ATM is a truly international event serving the Middle East travel industry. It is also one of the industry's leading knowledge platforms, providing global trends, innovations, research, insight and topical debate,” she added.

The 23rd annual showcase will look to build on the success of the record-breaking 2015 edition, which witnessed a year-on-year visitor attendance increase of 15% to over 26,000, with exhibiting companies increasing by 5% to 2,873.“Business deals worth more than $2.5 billion were signed over the four days. This year's instalment welcomes an additional hall to satisfy rising demand,” Noblet added.

